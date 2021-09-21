Pre-apprenticeship Program

Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user “as is” without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable government fees and taxes, finance charges, electronic filing charges, and emission testing charges or $30 Electronic Filing fees and $85 Documentation Fee. ‡Vehicles shown at different locations are not currently in our inventory (Not in Stock) but can be made available to you at our location within a reasonable date from the time of your request, not to exceed one week.
Welcome to Ron DuPratt Ford!
If there’s one thing that’s important to Ron DuPratt Ford, it’s ensuring that we form a long-lasting relationship with each and every person who walks through our doors. As the only Ford dealership in Dixon, CA, we pride ourselves on being the go-to Ford dealer for drivers from Sacramento, Vacaville and beyond. We also have an incredible reputation backing up our business, as Ron DuPratt Ford has proudly won the President’s Award 12 years in a row! We Treat You Like Family at our Dixon Ford dealer, so stop by today and see what makes us different from the rest.
Want to buy or lease a new Ford? We have you covered with a wide selection of new Ford cars, trucks and SUVs in stock. From the rugged Ford F-150 to the well-equipped Ford Escape SUV, there’s something for everyone at our Ford dealership in Dixon, CA. Looking for a used Ford instead? We offer the only used car sales in the area, so we’re able to assist budget-conscious drivers with ease. Whatever you decide on bringing home, our Ford financing team is here to help you make it a reality. Speak with us about your auto loan and lease options and get behind the wheel of a new or used Ford at a great price.
Whether you purchased your Ford from us or not, Ron DuPratt Ford wants to be your dealership of choice when it comes to Ford service and repairs. Our certified Ford service technicians and Quick Lane® services will help you quickly, efficiently and affordably get the Ford maintenance you need. And if you’ve been in an accident, know that our Ford collision repair experts are here for you. Need OEM Ford parts? We have plenty of Ford parts and accessories for sale that can repair or upgrade your vehicle. Ron DuPratt Ford is conveniently located at 1320 North 1st Street in Dixon, CA. We can’t wait for you to visit us so we can welcome you to the DuPratt family. Stop by for Ford sales or service today.